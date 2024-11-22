In a hilarious incident, Star Sports Telegu commentator mistakenly called debutant speedster Harshit Rana as Nitish Rana after the India national cricket team pacer dismissed Australia national cricket team batter Travis Head for 11 runs during Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth. Harshit knocked over Head's off-stump with a peach delivery during the 12th over of Australia's first innings. Soon after the wicket, Star Sports Telugu commentator, who was hailing Harshit for his maiden Test scalp, mistakenly called him Nitish Rana. Travis Head Trolled With Funny Memes After Harshit Rana Removes Him Cheaply on Day 1 of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024-25.

Harshit Rana Picks His Maiden Test Wicket

