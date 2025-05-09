Johannesburg, May 9 (PTI) South Africa Test coach Shukri Conrad will take charge of the Proteas white ball teams until the 2027 ICC 50-over World Cup, the CSA announced here on Friday.

Conrad, who has been coaching the SA Test side from 2023, succeeds Rob Walter, who resigned in April after the Champions Trophy.

The 58-year-old's first white ball assignment will be a T20I series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in July.

CSA Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe commented: "Shukri's track record with the red-ball team speaks for itself.

"He has laid a solid foundation and instilled a strong identity within the Test environment. I'm excited to see him bring the profile and structure to the white-ball space."

Under Conrad's guidance, South Africa have reached their first-ever World Test Championship final, and will face defending champions Australia for the title at Lord's, London, from June 11 to 15.

"I'm truly honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the national team across all three formats. I'm genuinely excited about the prospects that lie ahead. South African cricket has incredible white-ball talent. There's a strong foundation to build on, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special," said Conrad.

During his tenure, Conrad will oversee two major white ball events — T20 World Cup 2026 in India and the 50-over World Cup 2027 on home soil.

"During this period, planning will be key for us as we look to manage our player base to ensure that the strongest teams can be fielded in every format.

"We want to obviously be the best in the world in all three forms of the game and that is no doubt my number one target and goal for the Proteas," he added.

