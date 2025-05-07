Colombo, May 7 (PTI) South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against India in a Women's ODI Tri-Series match here on Wednesday.

India have won two games and lost one, while South Africa have lost both their matches so far.

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Shuchi Upadhyay.

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon (c), Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

