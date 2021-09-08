Johannesburg [South Africa], September 8 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the national team's tour to England that will include three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals and Test matches from July 19 to September 12.

"Riverside, Old Trafford and Headingley will play host to the ODI series on July 19, 22 and 24. Bristol, Sophia Gardens and the Ageas Bowl will host the T20 series on July 27, 28 and 31 while the Test series will be played at Lord's, Edgbaston and The Oval on August 17-21, August 25-29 and September 8-12 respectively," CSA said in a statement.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith is pleased with the confirmation of more fixtures for the men's team that is in much need of game time. "It's exciting to have finalized the England tour," he said.

"Competitive cricket for our national teams is vital for their growth and progress and a tour of England is one of the bigger challenges that our players will face, particularly with their fully (COVID-19) vaccinated crowds backing the home team.

"We have a bumper season ahead for the men's team that we are thrilled to be announcing soon, with some really exciting match ups, along with another ICC T20 World Cup in the mix. Game time is going to be crucial for the ultimate success of this team as they also begin a new season of the ICC World Test Championship and continue the road to the 2023 ICC World Cup through the ICC Men's World Cup Super League," Smith added. (ANI)

