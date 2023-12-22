Johannesburg, Dec 22 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the upcoming two-Test series against India, commencing in Centurion on December 26.

Elgar made his debut in 2012 and has played 84 Tests. The left-handed batter has scored 5,146 runs at 37.28 with 13 centuries and 23 fifties.

"Elgar will fittingly end his international career with the two Test matches — the first to be played at his home ground in Centurion from 26–30 December and the second at the venue where he scored his first Test runs, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, from 03–07 January," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

The 36-year-old also played eight ODIs, with his last appearance in white-ball cricket coming in 2018.

"Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have," said Elgar.

"As they say, 'all good things come to an end', and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game," he said.

"A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too," he added.

Elgar also had a successful stint as South Africa's Test captain, winning nine out of 19 matches, while losing seven and drawing four.

South Africa's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, said, "He is a real old-school cricketer that can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him.

"He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition. He was always there to take on the challenge, leading as captain when the country needed him most," Nkwe added.

