Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 8 (ANI): Bulawayo witnessed South Africa's unstoppable run continuing, as the newly-crowned ICC World Test Champions (WTC) registered their 10th successive Test win by winning the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs.

This triumphant run began in August 2024 against the West Indies and has seen the Proteas conquer all challenges, including the final of the ICC World Test Championship. This latest win pushed South Africa past their own record of nine consecutive Test victories achieved in 2002/03, placing them fourth in the all-time list of most consecutive Test wins, as per the ICC.

They now sit just behind the formidable West Indies side of 1984, who notched up 11 straight victories, and Australia's unparalleled record of 16 consecutive wins, achieved on two separate occasions. What makes this streak even more impressive is that six of South Africa's ten victories have come away from home.

The Proteas' extraordinary journey began with a narrow 40-run victory over the West Indies in Providence. They then carried that momentum into a dominant 2-0 away series whitewash against Bangladesh. The winning ways continued in a home series against Sri Lanka, which South Africa comfortably swept 2-0.

A close call against Pakistan in Centurion was in order before they sealed a commanding 10-wicket victory in Cape Town. The eighth win proved to be the most memorable, as they comprehensively routed a formidable Australian side at Lord's to claim the ICC World Test Championship title.

With a 2-0 sweep in the Test series against Zimbabwe, after registering a convincing win of over 300 runs in the first Test, the Proteas have made it 10 in a row.

The second of the two Tests proved to be even more one-sided, as Wiaan Mulder, the stand-in skipper (367* in 334 balls, with 49 fours and four sixes) starred with the bat, scoring a record-breaking triple century as South Africa piled on 626/5 before declaring their innings. David Bedingham (82 in 101 balls, with seven fours) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (78 in 87 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) also made important scores.

The Proteas' bowlers then backed up the effort with a disciplined performance, dismissing Zimbabwe for just 170 and enforcing the follow-on. Sean Williams (83* in 55 balls with seven fours and two sixes) was ruthless, but Prenelan Subrayen (4/42), the debutant and Mulder (2/20) were even more exceptional.

The South African bowlers once again proved to be too strong for Zimbabwe, bundling them out for 220 to seal a memorable Test win in Bulawayo. Nick Welch (55 in 126 balls, with three fours and two sixes) was the sole warrior as Corbin Bosch (4/38) and Senuran Muthusamy (3/77) demolished the batting line-up easily. (ANI)

