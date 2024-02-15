Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): South United Football Club (SUFC), Bengaluru's first privately-owned Professional Football Club, has announced the expansion of its academy to Pune, aiming to unlock and nurture the full potential of football in Pune.

SUFC's academy, South United Football Academy (SUFA), has recently inaugurated "three cutting-edge training hubs" in Pune located in Bavdhan, Kharadi, and Undri, respectively, as per a press release from the club.

Also Read | Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia Accuse WFI of Using Devious Means To Get Suspension Lifted, Threaten Fresh Protest.

SUFA's vision in Pune unfolds as a progressive pathway, welcoming children right from the age of 3 years onwards to embark on their footballing journey, the release said. South United will run three programmes at their training centres in the city, which will include their unique Toddler Development Programme (3-5 Years), their flagship Youth Development Program (5-18 years), and their Elite Youth Teams (Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17) where talented athletes are provided a full scholarship from the Club, thereby opening a pathway to the senior team.

The academy will conduct trials for the Elite program in the Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 age group categories at the Bavdhan Centre in the coming days to select upcoming talent and incorporate them into the programme.

Also Read | India's Ramkumar Ramanathan Upsets Top-Seed Luca Nardi To Reach Quarter-Finals at Bengaluru Open 2024.

This was revealed at a media outreach event held by the Club. Following the successful implementation in Bengaluru, South United strives to replicate this dynamic pathway in Pune, the release said.

SUFA aims to provide a supportive environment to implement international coaching standards, enhance the existing infrastructure, and contribute to the overall footballing ecosystem to prioritize the development of football prodigies locally, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)