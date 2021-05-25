London [UK], May 25 (ANI): Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has likened the management style of England coach Gareth Southgate to his club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United finished at the second place in the Premier League standings. Now, the side will take on Villarreal in the final of Europa League and then Maguire will head to national duties for England in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Maguire is not a sure shot starter for the Europa League final as he is nursing an ankle problem, but he is set to be named in the England squad for Euro 2020.

"Gareth has been brilliant with me. Every game I've been available for, I've started. So for him to show that belief, confidence and trust, it's massive," Maguire told Gary Neville's 'The Overlap' YouTube show, as reported by Goal.com.

"He can be hard. He's a bit like Ole in terms of that, he knows when to be hard or not be hard. He has Steve Holland too, who can be hard in the changing room at half-time or before games. But Gareth makes the belief and the confidence in the group, and the tactical side of it is second to none as well," he added.

England will look to add another major trophy title to their kitty. Three years ago, the Three Lions were defeated by Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

"I feel like the squad is more experienced, we have more leadership in the squad. A lot of players play in big games regularly, Liverpool have won the Champions League and the Man City lads have done really well this season," said Maguire.

"There's experience of playing in these big games, but international games are decided on big moments. It's an exciting time to be an England fan, but we've still got a lot of improvement to make," he added. (ANI)

