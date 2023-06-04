Barcelona [Spain], June 4 (ANI): Driver standings 2023 leader Max Verstappen continue his invincible form who topped the charts in qualifying with a time of 1:12.272 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the Spanish Grand Prix 2023.

Verstappen will start at the front of the grid in the race today and is looking to continue his lead in the Driver standings as he leads the charts with 144 points.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz will start his home grand prix in the second position for Ferrari as he looks to bag his first podium of the 2023 season.

McLaren's Lando Norris grabbed the third position while Pierre Gasly finished fourth for Alpine. However, he was later demoted six places for twice impeding Verstappen and Sainz during qualifying and will start in the tenth position for the Spanish GP.

Gasly's penalty favoured Lewis Hamilton as he now sits at the fourth position for the Spanish GP 2023. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll came fifth to outqualify his teammate Fernando Alonso for the first time this season.

Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon took the sixth position to provide some consolation for the Alpine team. Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren's Oscar Piastri also moved up to seventh and ninth, respectively due to Gasly's penalty.

Spanish GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (Alpine*). (ANI)

