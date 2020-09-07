Madrid, Sep 7 (AP) Spanish league president Javier Tebas says he expects fans back in the country's soccer stadiums by next February if vaccine trials are successful.

Tebas says the decision on fans attending games ultimately belongs to local health authorities but it is not likely to happen before there is a vaccine in place.

The league had hoped to have fans back this season but Spain has been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases recently.

Tebas spoke at an event in which the Spanish league launched its 90th season. The season will begin this weekend. (AP)

