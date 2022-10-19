New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): In a bid to modernise the sports landscape in India, Sports Authority of India (SAI) approved a 25 crore special grant to modernise equipment at the grassroots level for the grassroots level athletes across all SAI Training Centres.

The Sports Authority of India announced a host of athlete-centric policies at the 56th Governing Body Meeting on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the development of athletes and further strengthening of the sports ecosystem of the nation, as per a press release from SAI.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI for EPL Fixture.

In a way to tackle issues related to injury recovery, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to create a panel of visiting specialist doctors at all its National Centres of Excellence.

SAI will partner with suitable organizations to allow usage of the existing sporting infrastructure to ensure optimum utilization of the facilities across various SAI centres. This is to ensure the facilities that lie underutilised are used for sporting activities.

Also Read | Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Advance to Round of 16, Saina Nehwal Bows Out.

The recruitment rules of SAI have also been made flexible so as to allow specialists from various fields of sports - coaching, support staff, and administrators etc, to be hired with ease so as to further strengthen the sports ecosystem by giving the best possible manpower support to athletes.

Extending all the best possible support to the para-athletes has always been paramount. Keeping that in mind, it was decided to give guide runners to para-athletes across all SAI training centres, where they train.

The step is taken to further ensure that the Government is committed to extending the same facilities to para-athletes as able-bodied athletes and ensuring that para-athletes are provided with facilities as per their personalized requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports mentioned, "Athlete-centric policies was the focus of the 56th SAI Governing Body Meeting. We ensured everything possible to be done for improving the lives of the athletes. Among the key decisions taken, it was decided to provide guide runners to para-athletes across all the SAI training centres to help them train better. We also decided on providing a panel of specialized doctors across all the National Centres of Excellence to ensure proper and faster injury recovery of athletes. We also granted Rs 25 crore across all SAI Training Centres for modernisation of equipment at the grassroots level for grassroots level athletes.". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)