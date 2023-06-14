Milan [Italy], June 14 (ANI): Italy and Adidas have released a special kit for the 125th Anniversary of the Italian Football Federation or Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio.

To pay tribute to the 125th anniversary of FIGC, which was founded on March 26, 1898, Adidas has produced a special kit for the national team to wear in their upcoming matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy will be taking on Spain in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

According to the official website of FIGC, "The celebratory kit takes inspiration from the first one worn by the Italian national football team in its inaugural match in 1910 (Italy-France 6-2, at the Arena Civica in Milan)."

"The jersey is white with gold details and is embellished on the chest with the Italian national football team's shield on the occasion flanked by a golden laurel wreath and the detail of the 125th anniversary of the FIGC (1898-2023); on the other side featuring the gold Adidas logo," as per the official website of FIGC.

Gabriele Gravina, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President said: "Thanks to the collaboration with Adidas, we are celebrating the 125th anniversary of the founding of the FIGC with an iconic jersey steeped in history and modernity. The anniversary kit perfectly interprets our vision for the development of soccer: values and deep roots represent the backbone of a movement that looks to the future and change without qualms or hesitation."

The Italian football team has won one Olympic football tournament. Four FIFA World Cups and two UEFA European Championships.

As Roberto Mancini took charge of the Italian football team, the country hoped to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022. But the expectations were short-lived as they failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia.

To make amends, the Italian football team will be looking to win the UEFA Nations League. (ANI)

