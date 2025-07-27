Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said he has no issues with India being placed in the same group as Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, asserting that while terrorism must end, sport must continue.

As per the schedule, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A and are set to face off at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs England Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

"I'm okay with the schedule. Sport must continue. What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can't let that stop the game. Terrorism must end. India has taken a firm stand against it, it's in the past now. Sport must go on," Ganguly told PTI.

The T20 tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Joins Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar With Stellar Century During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10 and are expected to play all their matches in Dubai. India and Pakistan could also meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will allow 17-member squads for the 19-match tournament, with matches scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

While the BCCI is the official host, the tournament is being held in the UAE as India and Pakistan have agreed to play only at neutral venues till 2027 due to ongoing cross-border tensions.

The two countries had come close to the brink of war following the Pahalgam attack, to which India responded with Operation Sindoor.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)