Lausanne (Switzerland), Mar 28 (AP) Five Uruguay players who were banned after clashes with Colombia fans at a Copa America game in the United States had their appeals heard Friday at sports' highest court.

The players — including captain and Atletico Madrid defender José María Giménez, Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez and Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo — claimed they were protecting their families in the stands after Uruguay's semifinal loss at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, last July.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday the appeal was being heard by remote video link. No timetable for a verdict was given.

The players, who also include Napoli defender Mathías Olivera and Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Betancur, have been backed by the Uruguayan soccer federation in challenging the bans imposed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

Núñez was banned by a CONMEBOL disciplinary panel from five qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup, Betancur for four and the other players each for three games.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field,” the soccer body said last July.

Núñez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000 and Giménez, Araújo and Olivera $12,000 each.

Uruguay, coached by Marcelo Bielsa, is on track to qualify for the World Cup and return to the U.S., which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

With four rounds left in the 10-team South American qualifying group, Uruguay is third in the standings, six points ahead of seventh-placed Venezuela.

The top six in the final standings in September advance directly to the World Cup and the seventh-place team enters intercontinental playoffs in March next year. (AP)

