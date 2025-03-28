New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: After the T20Is, New Zealand and Pakistan lock horns in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two sides have been meeting each other quite regularly in the last two months and now see themselves face off once again. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK free live streaming online and telecast details continue reading. Spectator Takes Dig at Pakistan Cricket Team With Placard Reading ‘Cricket Bats for Sale Barely Used..’ During NZ vs PAK T20I Series 2025 (See Pic).

Just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand and Pakistan met in the tri-series featuring South Africa as well. Apart from the first round match, New Zealand defeated the Green Shirts in the final as well. The two sides then squared off in the ICC Champions Trophy and New Zealand once again walked out as winners.

This time New Zealand are missing some first choice players who are either busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or have been rested. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell has been named as Kiwis’ captain for the ODI series after Tom Latham was ruled out due to injury. On the other, Pakistan sees return of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam after the duo were dropped from the T20I side.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team's first T20I will take place at the McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday, March 29. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODi 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs PAK five-match T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 1st ODI live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass.

