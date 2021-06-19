Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid tributes to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh saying the sports fraternity has lost inspiration.

The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“The sports fraternity lost inspiration in the form of Milkha Singh. He earned a reputation domestically as well as internationally through his performance. He created a different kind of ideal as a patriotic sportsperson,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Thackeray said Singh will always be remembered for his "indomitable willpower" and as a symbol of commitment.

"His career is an inspiration for the next generations in the sports to be a patriot and a good sportsperson,” it stated.

