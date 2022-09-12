New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Monday, September 12
CRICKET:
*Stories related to Indian women's team's tour of England
*Stories related to Duleep Trophy
*Stories related to series between IND A vs NZ A
*Other stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*131st edition of Durand Cup.
*61st edition of Subroto Cup.
*Stories related to international football.
