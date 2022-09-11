Sri Lanka (170/6) defeat Pakistan (147/10) by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai. It was a sensational all-round performance by Dasun Shanaka's men as he lifted them to their sixth title triumph in the competition - the second-most in history. Sri Lanka showed great heart as they turned around the game after being in a desperate position to emerge as the winners. PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka had a poor start and were reduced to 58/5. However, a sensational half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and an important contribution from Wanindu Hasaranga, allowed Sri Lanka to post a competitive score on the board. In reply, Pakistan were kept in the game by Mohammad Rizwan but was not able to get his team over the line.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Stat Highlights

# Sri Lanka won their sixth Asia Cup title

# Sri Lanka played their 12th Asia Cup final – the most in history

# Sri Lanka have won a game batting first for the first time in T20Is in 2022

# Sri Lanka won five consecutive T20Is for first time since 2014

# Kusal Mendis has been dismissed 26 times (second-most) on duck in T20Is

# Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored his 3rd T20I fifty

# Pramod Madushan registered his best figures (4/34) in T20Is

Sri Lanka have emerged as the new champions and will be high on confidence heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup. Both teams will take positives from their performance at the Asia Cup 2022 and will look to carry the momentum when they travel to Australia for the showpiece event.

