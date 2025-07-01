Sports News | Spotlight on Pragg and Gukesh in Zagreb

Zagreb (Croatia), Jul 1 (PTI) The difference in rating does not count much but going by form and records, India's numero uno player R Praggnanandhaa will start as one of the favourites in the third edition of Grand Chess Tour rapid and blitz tournament, starting Wednesday.
Down and out, Pragg won his last two games in the UZ masters tournament and then went on to win the tiebreak games to continue what he is known for: consistency.
The Croatian leg will also see world's best player Magnus Carlsen in action along side D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, who is still trying hard to make a foray in to the faster version of classical chess.
The presence of Carlsen and Gukesh apart, Pragg also have to figure things out among the other usual suspects Fabiano Caruana of United States, Alireza Firouzja, the immigrant from Iran to France, and Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan.
The brain behind the Grand chess tour was Garry Kasparov who, after Bobby Fischer, was the first person to initiate the concept of professional chess and today the young generation has been reaping