Bengaluru (Chennai) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian team crashed out of the ongoing Squash World Cup 2023 after they lost to Malaysia in the semifinal on Friday.

India lost to the 4th-seeded Malaysia by 0-3.

In the first match of the tie, Abhay Singh lost to Ong Sai Hung by 3-2. In the second match, Joshna Chinappa lost to Aira Azman by 3-2. In the final match, Saurav Ghosal lost to Darren Pragasam by 3-1.

"SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Update Host Team get after losing 0-3 in Semi-Finals to 4th Seeded Take a look at the SF results Ong Sai Hung 3-2 Abhay Singh Aira Azman 3-2 Joshna Chinappa Darren Pragasam 3-1 Saurav Ghosal Yee w/d Khanna," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India started their Squash World Cup stint by defeating Hong Kong 4-0 in a Pool B match. They defeated South Africa 4-0 in the second match and entered and semi-final. They also defeated Japan in their final Pool match to win all three matches of the Pool stage.

Chennai is hosting the Squash World Cup 2023. After a lengthy absence of 12 years, the team championship is back for its fourth iteration, which will run until June 17.

Apart from hosts India, seven other teams - Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia, and South Africa- are vying for the top honours. (ANI)

