Mumbai, November 22: Fresh from winning the bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup, PR Sreejesh-coached Indian colts on Friday departed for Muscat to defend the Junior Asia Cup title. India, who defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to lift the title last year for a record fourth time, will open their campaign against Thailand on November 27 in their Pool A fixture. They will next face Japan on November 28 and Chinese Taipei on November 30. Their last group stage match is against Korea on December 1. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces INR 10 Lakh Reward for Each Player of India Women’s Hockey Team for Winning Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

India need a top-two finish to secure a semifinal berth. Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China constitute Pool B. Confident of a positive start, captain Amir Ali said they have prepared well and are determined to reach the final.

"We have been preparing rigorously and are ready to face the challenges ahead. We all understand the importance of this tournament and the opportunity to showcase our skills on the big stage. Our focus is on giving our best from the very first match and securing a strong position to make it to the final." Ali stated in a Hockey India release.

Vice-captain Rohit said the whole team is motivated ahead of the campaign. "The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players. Our recent performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup has given us confidence, and we're focused on building on that momentum." Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Title.

"We are determined to work hard, stay disciplined, and perform to our full potential in every match. We are all feeling very motivated and eager to start our campaign at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players." Rohit said.

India have so far won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015, making them the most successful side in the tournament. For legendary Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh, this will be his second assignment as the coach. He began his stint with a bronze medal victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup, beating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout.

