New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Heinrich Klaasen led a scintillating top-order batting performance with a sensational hundred to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 278 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Klaasen smashed 105 not out off 39 balls, while Travis Head made 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma hit a 16-ball 32.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sunil Narine (2/42) picked up two wickets. Both the teams are out of playoff race.

Brief Score:

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 278 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 105, Travis Head 76; Sunil Narine 2/42).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)