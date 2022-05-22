Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 157 for 8 against Punjab Kings in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 while Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43; Harpreet Brar 3/26, Nathan Ellis 3/40) vs PBKS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)