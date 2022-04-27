Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Sent in to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195 for six in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with a 42-ball 65 while Aiden Markram contributed 56 off 40 balls.

Also Read | World No 1 Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Madrid Open 2022 Due to Shoulder Injury.

Shashank Singh played a stunning cameo of 25 not out off just six balls towards the end to take SRH past 190.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami took three wickets for 39 runs while Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal got one apiece.

Also Read | Bologna vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 195/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)