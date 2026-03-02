PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: A final-year Fashion Design student from Amity University has brought national laurels to Vasai by winning the top prize in the Elevated Indianwear category at the prestigious Liva Protege 25 competition.

Also Read | Israel Iran War Update: Several US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait, Iranian-Backed Militias Join Fighting (Videos).

Krishnapriya Girish Nair, daughter of Girish and Surabhi Nair, impressed a panel of expert judges with her innovative concept collection titled "Cheent CTRL+R." The grand finale was held on Tuesday at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, where she competed against 239 other contestants from across the country.

Her winning collection offers a contemporary reinterpretation of Cheent (Chintz)--the hand-painted, sun-dyed textiles that originated on the Indian subcontinent and became one of the country's first globally traded fashion exports centuries ago.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Rinku Singh Mistakenly Walking Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat After Drinks Break During IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026.

A 'Refresh' of a Rich Legacy

Rather than a traditional revival, Ms. Nair presents her work as a "recode" of history. The collection's title, "Cheent CTRL+R," draws a direct parallel with the digital command used to refresh a page, symbolizing her mission to update the classic Chintz aesthetic for a modern, global audience.

The designer achieves this by merging the fluid grace of the traditional saree with structured, contemporary silhouettes. Flowing saree-gowns form the core of the collection, creating a dialogue between nostalgia and rebellion. The garments, which blend heritage craftsmanship with modern construction techniques, speak a language of pixels, patterns, identity, and pride.

Her innovative use of fabric played a key role in the collection's success. By utilizing premium, sustainable materials known for their fluidity--including Livaeco Linen Satin, 100% Modal, and Excel Linen--Ms. Nair was able to enhance the elegance and movement of each ensemble, reinforcing the theme of elevated Indianwear that is both rooted in tradition and globally relevant.

The collection stood out to the judges for its originality, strong execution, and compelling storytelling, earning Ms. Nair the top honor in her category. Alongside the title, she received a cash prize of ₹1,50,000, a certificate, and a memento.

A Homecoming Victory

The victory has sparked pride within the Malayali community and the residents of Vasai, who are celebrating the young designer's achievement. Through "Cheent CTRL+R," Ms. Nair has demonstrated that tradition can be confidently carried forward without losing its soul. Her win at Liva Protege 25 marks a significant milestone at the start of what promises to be a promising journey in the world of fashion

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)