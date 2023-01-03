Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to field against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

India handed a debut to two youngsters in Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi. Captain Hardik Pandya presented the T20I cap to Mavi while vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav gave Gill his T20I cap before the toss.

The right-hander has already impressed with his performances in international cricket in the ODI and Test formats. Gill had a spectacular 2022, scoring 638 runs in 12 ODI matches at an impressive average of 70.88 with the help of one century and four fifties.

Mavi has been impressive since his U-19 cricket days and was part of the team led by Prithvi Shaw that won the under-19 World Cup in 2018. He has picked 30 wickets in 32 IPL matches.

"Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed," said Shanaka after winning the toss.

"Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available," said Pandya during the toss.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

