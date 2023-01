Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Sri Lanka opted to field in the first T20 International against India here on Tuesday.

India handed debut caps to pacer Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill.

Also Read | 1ST T20I. India XI: S Gill, I Kishan , S Yadav, S Samson, Hardik Pandya , A Patel, … – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

At the toss, skipper Hardik Pandya said Arshdeep Singh was not available for selection.

"Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness," tweeted the BCCI after the toss.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2023 Live Score Updates Online: Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi Make Debuts As Sri Lanka Opt to Field.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)