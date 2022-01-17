Basseterre (St Kitts), Jan 17 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage scalped five wickets as Asia Cup runners-up Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 175 in a group D league match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Monday.

Wellalege had brilliant figures of 10-1-28-5 and got ideal support from off-spinner Treveen Mathew (2/32) and pacer Matheesa Pathirana (2/34) on a slow track where Australian batters struggled to force the pace of the innings.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Look Back At Some Major Action From Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.

Opener Campbell Kellaway (54 off 77 balls) was the only significant contributor for the Australians as the next best score was William Salzmann's 22.

The only significant stand was 46 for the fourth wicket between Campbell and Tobias Snell (19).

Also Read | Ben Stokes to Give IPL 2022 a Miss, Set to Sit out of Mega Auction: Report.

West Indies bowl out Scotland for 95

=======================

Pacer Siva Sankar took three wickets while off-spinner Onaje Amory got two in his kitty as West Indies bundled out Scotland for 95 in another group D league match at the Basseterre.

Opener Oliver Davidson was the top scorer for Scotland with 43 while as many as nine players failed to reach double figures. The second highest score was 11 by Muhaymen Majeed.

Haseebullah scores ton as Pakistan pile up big total

================================

Opener-keeper Haseebullah Hameed smashed 135 off 155 balls with 10 fours and four sixes while No. 4 Irfan Khan made 75 as Pakistan piled up a mammoth 315 for 9 against Zimbabwe in a group C match held at Diego Martin in Trinidabd and Tobago island.

Haseebullah and Irfan added 189 runs for the third wicket to lay the platform for a big score. For Zimbabwe, medium pacer Alex Falao was the most successful bowler with 5 for 58.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)