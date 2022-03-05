Mohali, Mar 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka were 108 for four at stumps after India declared their first innings at for 574 for eight on day two of the first Test here on Saturday.

Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were batting on 26 and 1 respectively at the close of play.

Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets while pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/20) accounted for one Sri Lankan batter in a fruitful final session for the hosts.

Sri Lanka trail India by 466 runs.

Earlier, Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts while Rishabh Pant scored a whirlwind 96.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 108 for 4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21)

