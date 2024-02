Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 11 (AP) Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first in the second of three one-day international cricket matches against Afghanistan at Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka left out fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera due to a quadricep injury and was replaced by Asitha Fernando.

Afghanistan has brought in Qais Ahmed in place of Noor Ahmad, bolstering its spin bowling options.

Sri Lanka won the first match by 42 runs, as opening batter Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score a double hundred in an ODI match.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad. (AP)

