Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 7 (ANI): The series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan women will not be going ahead in October this year following a change in management at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per ESPNcricinfo, sources within the PCB have said that they are finding it tough to arrange the games on short notice given the administrative changes within the board.

Some of the Pakistan players are also unavailable for the series against Sri Lanka.

"These were ongoing discussions, but with the change in management, it seems that they're finding it difficult to find a window for us. We're hopeful of doing it before the World Cup. If everything goes well, we will see if we can fit in before then," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC CEO Ashley De Silva as saying.

SLC is now hopeful of the tour going ahead sometime before the 2022 Women's World Cup.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now be in action in the ODI World Cup global qualifier starting November 21 in Zimbabwe. (ANI)

