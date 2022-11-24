New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2023, while the 52nd edition of the Kolkata rally will be held on January 29.

The car rally in Delhi will be flagged off from the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the national capital.

Also Read | Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI vs CAM on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The participating vintage and classic cars will head to Noida and return to reach the National Stadium near India Gate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the National Stadium.

The Statesman has been organising this prestigious rally since 1964 in New Delhi.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Auckland.

On March 6 this year, owing to COVID-19 restrictions, The Statesman held a vintage car display" instead of a full-fledged car rally.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in New Delhi and Kolkata. It is one of the oldest, continuously-run events in India and the sub-continent. First organised in 1964 in New Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.

Major attractions of the event are the assembly of vintage and classic cars, followed by a drive through the city where cars are assessed for originality and performance on the road section, display of period and fancy dress, grand parade and live music.

Owners of the cars eagerly look forward to the rally as it gives them a unique opportunity to drive their well-maintained machines on modern roads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)