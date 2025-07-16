New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team striker Deepika won the Poligras Magic Skill award for her field goal against the Netherlands during the Bhubaneswar-leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League.

The Poligras Magic Skill Award celebrates the most creative and skillful moments in the Pro League and is voted by fans worldwide.

The 21-year-old attacker earned global recognition for her breathtaking run and finish in the 35th minute during India's match against world no.1 the Netherlands which they won in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.

With India trailing 0-2, Deepika, an ace dragflicker as well, cut through the Dutch defence down the left flank, dribbled along the baseline, dinked the ball over a defender's stick, and finished it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for India.

"I am truly honoured to have won this award. Scoring that goal against a challenging opponent like Netherlands was truly a special moment for me and now receiving this recognition means a lot. I thank my teammates, coaches, family and friends who continue to support and inspire me everyday," Deepika said.

"This award isn't just mine, it's belong to Indian hockey. Let's keep pushing forward together," she added.

Deepika's goal was one of three women nominations alongside Spain's Patricia Alvarez and Australia's women's team.

The men's award was won by Belgium's Victor Wegnez for his midfield brilliance which led to a team goal against Spain.

