Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) Time is running out for UP Warriorz, who face a must-win situation against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Warriorz must bounce back from back-to-back defeats to stay in contention.

It was a disappointing homecoming for the Warriorz, who were comprehensively beaten by Gujarat Giants at the Ekana Stadium in their previous fixture.

The 81-run defeat not only pushed them to the bottom of the points table but also dented their net run rate. Now, with just a couple of games left, they must avoid a third consecutive defeat that could all but end their campaign.

The first-ever WPL match in Lucknow saw Beth Mooney producing a batting masterclass, guiding Gujarat Giants to 186/5, the third-highest total this season.

On a pitch that played true and offered value for shots, the Warriorz's batting unit however failed miserably, raising serious concerns about their approach and execution.

UP Warriorz have been struggling to settle on a stable batting order. Their latest experiment -- pushing Georgia Voll to No. 3 -- backfired, as they collapsed to 48/6 inside 10 overs, with only one batter from the top six reaching double digits.

Despite the collective failure, Chinelle Henry stood tall yet again.

The West Indian all-rounder's aggressive 14-ball 28 helped UPW limp past 100 before they were bowled out for 105.

Henry, who has been their standout batter this season, has amassed 138 runs at an average of 34.50 and a staggering strike rate of 209-plus, highlighting her ability to score quickly even in difficult situations.

Given the ongoing struggles at the top, UP Warriorz might consider restoring Voll to her preferred opening role -- a position where she flourished in the Women's Big Bash League.

Grace Harris, who has shown glimpses of form, will be crucial in the middle order.

The Aussie's experience and power-hitting could provide the much-needed balance, especially in crunch moments.

Additionally, skipper Deepti Sharma, who has been quiet with the bat since her 39-run knock against Gujarat, will need to step up and deliver a captain's innings.

Unlike their struggling opponents, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a relatively better position.

Placed third on the table with six points, they remain in contention to top the standings and secure a direct spot in the final.

In the WPL format, the top-placed team qualifies directly for the final, while the second and third-placed teams battle in an Eliminator to determine the other finalist.

With three matches remaining for them, the inaugural edition champions in 2023, MI, have a realistic chance of leapfrogging to the top, but they cannot afford another slipup, having lost to table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their previous outing, where their batting failed to click to be restricted to a modest 123/9.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur looked promising but failed to convert her start, falling for 22 off 16 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt struggled for fluency, managing just 18 off 22 balls.

The English all-rounder, however, remains a key figure in MI's campaign, having already scored 272 runs from five matches, including three fifties, at a strike rate of 147-plus.

Incidentally, Sciver-Brunt had hammered an unbeaten 75 against UP Warriorz in the first leg, and her ability to anchor the innings while accelerating at will will make her a major threat once again.

