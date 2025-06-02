Johannesburg [South Africa], June 2 (ANI): Former England pacer Stuart Broad has been roped in as a consultant for the South Africa men's team ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, reported the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Taking on his first coaching role since retiring in 2023, Broad will attend Proteas training on June 9 at Lord's as Temba Bavuma's side aim to dethrone Australia as defending World Test Championship mace-holders.

Broad took 604 wickets in 167 Tests, second on England's all-time list, of which he took 153 of those against Australia, the most by any player in red-ball history. The fast bowler also boasts a strong record at Lord's, taking 113 wickets in 28 Test matches. This experience and expertise of Broad against Aussies will help SA in their preparation for their first-ever major world title in cricket.

The Proteas have convened in the UK and face Zimbabwe at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex from Tuesday in their Final build-up, before their meeting with Australia on June 11.

Australia are defending champions, having beaten India at The Oval in 2023.

Dates: June 11-15, 2025 (Reserve Day: June 16)

Venue: Lord's, London Start Time: 10:30 AM (Local Time)

The Proteas' WTC journey started with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, before being handed a 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand, as per ICC.

They then travelled to the West Indies, winning 1-0, before picking up pace with 2-0 wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This meant that a thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan at Centurion was enough to help them seal their berth in the showdown. They eventually went on to win the series 2-0 against Pakistan, earning their seventh consecutive Test win in this cycle, helping the Proteas qualify as the table toppers with eight wins, three losses and a draw.

The ICC number one-ranked Test team Australia started their journey to the WTC Final with two Ashes wins before England's comeback to draw the series 2-2.

This was followed by a clinical clean sweep at home, winning three Tests against Pakistan.

They were not able to finish the home Test summer unbeaten, dropping the second Test against the West Indies to draw 1-1 thanks to Shamar Joseph's heroics for the tourists in Brisbane . A 2-0 sweep away from home against New Zealand followed, before Australia hosted India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After being handed a huge defeat in the first Test, Australia hit back with three wins in the next four Tests to help them seal their spot in the Ultimate Test. The Aussies' final two Tests of the WTC 2023-25 cycle concluded with the visitors defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the subcontinent and finishing second in the table.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett. (ANI)

