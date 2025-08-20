New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Day 2 of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament saw contrasting shades of footballing drama, from the nail-biting 2-2 draw between Assam's Betkuchi High School and Chhattisgarh's Mata Rukhmani Kanya Ashram, to an unforgettable record where Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) scored 20 goals against Air Force School, Kanpur in one of the tournament's most emphatic wins, as per a release from Subroto Cup.

The Assam-Chhattisgarh clash had spectators on edge, with early strikes from Assam's Samaina (2') and Sayasree (21') before Chhattisgarh's Sushila hit back with a brace (6', 49'). Meanwhile, Amenity Public School's ruthless finishing saw standout performances from Kamal (5 goals), Sonam (6 goals), Anjali (3 goals), and Sonakshi (3 goals) in a 20-0 rout.

Also Read | Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Play-Off Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Other Highlights of the Day:

Kerala vs Gujarat: Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School (Thrissur, Kerala) beat Vimla Vidyalaya (Palanpur, Gujarat) 3-0.

Also Read | John Cena’s Next Opponent: Who Will WWE’s 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?.

Sri Lanka vs Lakshadweep: Sri Lanka School Football Association defeated PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Sr. Sec. School, Andrott 3-1.

Jharkhand vs Delhi: PM Shri KV Sr. School, Hazaribagh scored a dominant 4-0 win.

Bihar vs Haryana: Upgraded High School Bilaspur thrashed Vidya Devi Jindal School 5-0 with a hat-trick from Anshu.

Haryana vs Nagaland: PM Shri GGSSS Mangali Hisar's Ruchi scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory.

Meghalaya & Chandigarh Shine: Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School (Meghalaya) and Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School (Chandigarh) both registered 5-0 wins.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh: St. Xavier Higher Secondary school, Mapusa sealed a 2-0 win.

The day once again reinforced the Subroto Cup's reputation as a breeding ground for thrilling contests, record-breaking feats, and the rise of young football stars. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)