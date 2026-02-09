New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Indian kickboxing sensation Sudhir Saxena has once again elevated the nation's standing in combat sports by securing a Silver Medal at the 5th India Open International Kickboxing Cup, as per a press release.

The elite championship, sanctioned by the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, took place at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from February 4th to 8th, 2026.

Facing a grueling draw against some of the world's most formidable fighters, Saxena displayed a masterclass in resilience and technique.

His silver-medal performance is a testament to his "never-say-die" spirit, proving that grit and discipline can overcome the toughest odds on the international stage.

Behind Sudhir's explosive performance in the ring lies a foundation of immense personal sacrifice and family support. Saxena dedicated this victory to his father, Suresh Saxena, and his wife, Priyanka Gautam, whose relentless encouragement served as his primary motivation during the most exhausting hours of training.

"Every punch I landed and every round I survived was for my family," Saxena stated. "My father, Suresh Saxena's vision and my wife, Priyanka Gautam's unwavering support have been my greatest strengths. This medal is as much theirs as it is mine."

Success at this level requires world-class infrastructure, and Sudhir highlighted the pivotal role of his sponsors. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Gauravi Foundation for their continued financial and moral sponsorship.

Their commitment to nurturing Indian sporting talent has been a cornerstone of his journey from local rings to international podiums.

While the silver medal is a significant milestone, Saxena is far from satisfied. With his eyes firmly set on the top of the podium, he is already transitioning back into training mode.

"I fought well, but the hunger for gold remains. I am immediately shifting my focus to my upcoming matches, refining my technique to ensure the Indian tricolor flies highest in the next competition," he added.

Sudhir Saxena continues to be an inspiration for aspiring martial artists across India, proving that with the right backing and a dedicated family, no goal is out of reach. (ANI)

