New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Playing football in Kolkata is an experience unlike any other, especially for a young player stepping into the fervent world of Mohun Bagan, a club that former football India captain Sunil Chhetri considers as the "crown of our country" in the sport.

The iconic footballers, vividly recalls his early days with the club in 2002. At just 17, Chhetri was thrust into an environment where football is not just a sport but a way of life. The passion of the fans was palpable, sometimes overwhelmingly so.

Also Read | AUS vs IND 2nd Test 2024: Australia Pacer Mitchell Starc Opens Up After Adelaide Success, Says 'We Left Perth in Perth and Shut Outside Noise'.

"At the time, it was crazy. You can't walk outside. And that time I was no one. But still, if you lose a game, they know you. Somehow they know. Because it's not easy. I love Mohun Bagan, It is the crown of our country in football. One game, we lost at home. Or drew at home. So there's a Mohun Bagan tent, the old tent, where we used to go and change and stuff. That tent was ringing from outside. Bam, bam, bam, stone. And I was 17. And I was like, what's happening? Like, we are the top most players. How are we not safe? Why can't we go out? For one hour, we're sitting there. All the top players, me sitting there, that when it will be closed. And bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, I was petrified," Chhetri said in an exclusive interview to ANI

Reflecting on his time with Mohun Bagan, Chhetri acknowledges the intense highs and lows he experienced.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia Cricket Team Beats India by 10 Wickets To Level Series in Pink-Ball Test.

"But at that time, I faced more lows. But as I said, when I signed for Mohun Bagan, I thought, wow, I am the best. I'm 17. My first salary is bigger than my father's. It's a big thing for a boy. Yeah, it is. So I was like, this is it. I've made it. But then when you wear that jersey and go and perform, to get abused, you know, you never realize how you feel when you get abused. Because when you're young and you're in school, the max you've seen is two friends. Coach will scold you. Two friends will say, Rajpal sir said something, teacher said something, not good enough. To go in just six months and get abused on your face by thousands of people, getting spat on. It's not easy when you're 17. You're getting beaten up, you're getting abused, choices of abuses on your face. I still remember I was shivering one day. I think after three months, my father came and I told him that this is becoming difficult. And I cried. My father was so experienced, he said, 'Calm down. I know what you're feeling, relax. We'll talk about tomorrow.' The next day, he asked, 'Do you really not want to do it anymore?' I said, 'No, no, Dad. Just forget what happened yesterday. It was just one of the emotions.' Because it wasn't easy. The first three years in Mohun Bagan taught me more about what kind of human being I was than it taught me about what I was as a player," Chhetri said.

Mohun Bagan is one of the oldest football clubs in Asia, having been founded in 1889. Competing in the Indian Super League, the highest tier of Indian football, Mohun Bagan is celebrated for its historic victory over the East Yorkshire Regiment in the 1911 IFA Shield final. This win marked the first time an all-Indian club defeated a British team, symbolizing a significant moment in India's struggle for independence. The club has also secured the I-League title twice, in the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons, and boasts a record 14 Federation Cup wins.

The psyche of Bengal's football crowd is intense. Even in cricket, the Chennai crowd might be sedate, clapping politely, but in Bengal, the passion is on another level.

"There is no such crowd in football who claps. There is a difference in the level of abuse and madness. Why we speak about Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is... Generations of them are fans. So, let's take an example of BFC fans, Bengaluru FC, we are 12 years old. So, the fans... The best of the fans are 12 years old. Their memory of supporting the club is 12 years. When we talk about Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Dada, par dada us club ke liye ladke, marke, support karte huye aaye hain. Ghar pe normal baat nahi hoti hai. When there's a big game of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, ek hapte paile, if not more, ek hapte baat, yehi baat hogi. Aap office nahi jaoge, agar aap haar gaye to. He's an East Bengal fan, I'm a Mohun Bagan fan. If they batter us in the game, I might not be able to go to office. Wo chhodega nahi mereko. And it's been going on for generations. So that is why it means a little bit more to them. And hence we're talking so much about Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans. Because it's not this generation. We're talking about 100 years. So it means more to them," Chhetri added.

The intensity of this rivalry can even divide families, "There are some extreme cases. Mom and dad are different. Mom and dad too. Husband and wife are different. It's extreme. And how was it with you? I mean, since you married your coach's daughter. But the marriage happened really... After that, I had already played at that time. So my... My father-in-law is a Mohun Bagan guy. It's like... His blood is Mohun Bagan. My mother-in-law... But now, my mother-in-law... Because we're talking about my wife's side. My mother-in-law, my brother-in-law and my wife... They support whoever I play for. Oh, that's nice. Yes. But my father-in-law, I know... He supports me, likes me, but core he is Mohun Bagan. And my family, again same, wherever I go."

Chhetri has had the privilege of playing for various clubs across India, each with its unique fan base and culture, he enjoys his time at Bengaluru FC now.

"Now Bangalore. I was really privileged that I played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, both. I played for a club called JCT, which was in Punjab, which was amazing. One of the best times as a footballer that I had was Phagwara because... It was amazing. We weren't a huge team. But we were a very united team. I also played for Dempo and Churchill [Brothers] who are Goan Giants. And I won the league with both the clubs and it was amazing. The Goan life is the best for footballers. Because I went from Calcutta to Goa. Calcutta, we used to live like if anybody is noticing us or not, in Goa, no one bothered. And I think no one bothers. Still now, people will call me from far away 'Chhetri'. They are not bothered, they are not starstruck. No matter who you are. No matter what the sphere is, they're not like... They are just chilled. And that's the best thing for me about Goan people. So when I lived in Church... When I was playing for Churchill and Dempo, I lived the most relaxed life. Where I'm going, where I'm sitting, I don't care about anything," he said.

Despite his fame, Chhetri says he tries to remain grounded.

"The truth is, sometimes I get bothered when I'm with my family. Other times, I don't because... This is what I wanted when I was younger. I'm really privileged that I've got in abundance now. A lot of people shower a lot of love towards me via selfies and stuff. No matter how tired I am, wherever I am, I try to be nice. But when I'm with my family is the time when I think, I wish they wouldn't come today, they wouldn't ask me today, I'm nobody today, types. Especially now that my child is here, so it becomes a little bit more difficult. but I'm with him at the airport, so it becomes a little bit difficult. Not crazy difficult, a little bit of botheration, but when I'm alone, no matter where I am, if I'm asked pictures, autograph, I always try because this is what I wanted when I was younger. Just because I've got it a lot, I do not want to take it for granted. It's not easy for people to come and say, could I please have a photograph? It's not easy. It's not easy for someone to come and say, You know, I'm a big fan and all. When they do it, I take it as a huge compliment. And a lot of gratitude inside me. Because I was no one. And now that I'm someone and they want it, I always try to be nice. Only sometimes in the family, I know people are listening, is when I think, not today. Otherwise, I'm okay."

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the fourth-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

The Indian captain received the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)