Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 48-ball unbeaten 94, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match here on Friday.

Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.

Kishan hit seven fours and five sixes.

For RCB, Romario Shepherd took 2 for 14.

Brief Scores:

SRH: 231/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 94 not out, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd 2/14).

