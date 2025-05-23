The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing its end but lately the participant teams are looking for some replacement players. IPL being a long season, some teams have faced injuries while a break due to the growing India-Pakistan tensions has pushed the play-offs of the tournament back which has created an availability crisis. Due to the deadline of the NOCs ending within May and the play-offs starting from May 29 and going upto June 3, there are a few cricketers who will have to leave for national duty. IPL teams, who have qualified for play-offs are looking for replacement and also signed a few. Which Team Tim Seifert Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise In-Form New Zealand Opener Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Ben Cutting is an Australian all-rounder who has played a lot of cricket for the Australian national cricket team and also across franchise leagues. Cutting is specifically famous for playing a blinder in the IPL 2016 final for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and denying them the opportunity to win the IPL for the first time. Cutting has later been part of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders too. although he has not been part of the IPL since 2022. Cutting is still playing in the BBL although he has retired from first class cricket in 2018. There has been rumours that Cutting can become part of an IPL team in the 2025 edition as replacement player. Fans eager to know about it will get the complete information here. IPL 2025 Play-Off Schedule Announced; Ahmedabad to Host Final and Qualifier 2; Mullanpur to Stage Eliminator and Qualifier 1.

Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 As A Replacement Player?

No. Ben Cutting is not coming as a replacement player in the IPL 2025. Cutting has been playing in only BBL for the last few years and have not registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has not been contacted to be a replacement player. Most of the teams who will feature in the IPL 2025 play-off have finalised their replacement players and no one has opted for Cutting. By the rules of IPL, any player who has not registered himself in the mega auction, cannot be brought in as a replacement player. Hence, Cutting will not be part of the IPL 2025.

