India women's national cricket team star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has accused her UP Warriorz teammate Arushi Goel of breaking into her Agra flat, stealing valuables including gold and silver jewellery, 2 lakhs INR worth foreign currency, and also duping her of over 25 lakhs INR. As per a report in media outlet The Times of India, Deepti Sharma's brother Sumit Sharma lodged the complaint at Sadar Police Station in Agra of the alleged fraud. BCCI Awards 2025: Deepti Sharma Honoured for Being the Highest ODI Wicket-Taker for India Women's National Cricket Team in 2023-24.

As per the report, ACP Sukanya Sharma stated, "Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace)". In the report it was also revealed, "The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress". Deepti Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Over in Women's Premier League History, Scripts Unwanted Record During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match.

Sumit Sharma said in the complaint that her sister Deepti Sharma had lost a sum of over 25 lakhs INR in a two-year period. Sumit Sharma also stated that when Deepti Sharma confronted Arushi Goel for the sum of money, she refused to return. Deepti Sharma has been an integral part of the franchise UP Warriorz since its inception. Arushi Goel on the other hand became a part of UPW in WPL 2025.

