Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

The hosts have made a couple of changes, bringing in Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande for Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore.

Sunrisers are unchanged.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande.

