Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) put on a show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that may equal any in terms of overall hitting pedigree, with the SRH eventually winning by 31 runs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen were at their destructive best with the bat, helping SRH to 277/3 in the first innings. Here is the list of the top 5 highest team scores in the IPL. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Other Players Sweat Out During Training Session Ahead of GT vs SRH Clash in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024

SRH recorded the highest team total in the IPL history when the orange army posted a 277-3 total against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen were at their destructive best with the bat. Head set the tone by smashing an 18-ball fifty inside the powerplay. Abhishek was merciless against the bowlers while Klaasen and Aiden Markram completed the scoring for SRH, giving them a record-breaking total.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India in 2013

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) now hold the record for the greatest team total in IPL history. In 2013, they scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India (PWI). It was the same match in which Gayle struck an unbroken 175 at Pune's MCA Stadium, the best individual score in league history. RCB won that match by a whopping 130-run margin.

Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 vs Punjab Kings in 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in third place with a team total of 257/5 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023. The PBKS scored 201 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali but ultimately lost by 56 runs. Struggling Mumbai Indians Look for Happy Homecoming Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

The Chennai Super Kings are fifth in the list after failing to meet the 250-point threshold. Murali Vijay was at his lethal best in the game, scoring a century and leading his team to 246/5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In that same game, however, Naman Ojha struck 94 for the Royals and Shane Watson 60 as the men in blue nearly chased down the mark, reaching 223/5 but fell by only 23 runs.