Out! Big wicket for Gujarat Titans. Noor Ahmad comes into the attack and straightaway makes an impact by removing the dangerous looking Travis Head. The new ball bowlers have failed to contain him but Noor does the trick.
A couple of back-to-back sixes by Abhishek Sharma has put GT and Rashid Khan under pressure. After the wicket fell SRH was looking in pressure but Abhishek Sharma came in to give a proper fightback. It will be interesting to see the battle further as the powerplay ends.
OUT! Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a clever delivery which was misjudged by Mayank Agarwal and he has been sent back to the dressing room. It is now the third time in this tournament that Mayank has been dismissed in the same fashion. Mayank Agarwal goes back after another struggling knock.
It is already a RR of 10 in the first couple of overs of the play as Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal give SRH a positive start. Travis Head even came up with the back-to-back boundaries in the first over.
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Shubman Gill (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jayedev Unadkat.
So here's that, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and elected to bat first. It will be exciting to see if will SRH be able to score a 200-plus total for the third successive time.
Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shubman Gill-led side has been able to win only a single game out of the two they have played till now in this season as of now. It will be their third match and will be played at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium. The pace of the tournament is very good as of now. We have seen a lot of breathtaking actions and exciting moments. GT in their second match of the IPL 2024 took on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and lost the match by 63 runs.
Shubman Gill and Co failed in both the batting and bowling departments. Only Sai Sudharsan was able to score a 30-plus run individual score on board. The bowlers managed to take some wickets but weren't successful in stopping the flow of runs from the CSK batting lineup. SRH also have a single win in two games played in this season. Pat Cummins and Brigade won their second game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in what was a record-breaking match. SRH broke the record for the highest total scored while batting first.
The explosive batting lineup of the Sunrisers played their part very well and wrecked MI's bowlers to achieve a massive first innings total. SRH's bowling lineup struggled a bit but stopped MI from achieving the total and won the match by 31 runs. They will look to do the same today as their star batter Heinrich Klaasen is in explosive form and also the youngster Abhishek Sharma will play an important at the start of their innings.