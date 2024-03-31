Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shubman Gill-led side has been able to win only a single game out of the two they have played till now in this season as of now. It will be their third match and will be played at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium. The pace of the tournament is very good as of now. We have seen a lot of breathtaking actions and exciting moments. GT in their second match of the IPL 2024 took on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and lost the match by 63 runs. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Other Players Sweat Out During Training Session Ahead of GT vs SRH Clash in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill and Co failed in both the batting and bowling departments. Only Sai Sudharshan was able to score a 30-plus run individual score on board. The bowlers managed to take some wickets but weren't successful in stopping the flow of runs from the CSK batting lineup. SRH also have a single win in two games played in this season. Pat Cummins and Brigade won their second game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in what was a record-breaking match. SRH broke the record for the highest total scored while batting first. IPL 2024: RCB’s Cameron Green Opens Up on Coping With Chronic Kidney Disease, Special Diet Prepared by Team Chef.

The explosive batting lineup of the Sunrisers played their part very well and wrecked MI's bowlers to achieve a massive first innings total. SRH's bowling lineup struggled a bit but stopped MI from achieving the total and won the match by 31 runs. They will look to do the same today as their star batter Heinrich Klaasen is in explosive form and also the youngster Abhishek Sharma will play an important at the start of their innings.