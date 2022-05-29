Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Deandra Dottin, the star of Supernovas' third title win on Saturday said that she feel 'brilliant' to be a part of the Women's T20 Challenge after her team clinched the title against Velocity by four runs.

Brilliant knocks by Deandra Dottin and Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by a clinical effort by bowlers as Supernovas defeated Velocity in a thrilling final to claim the Women's T20 Challenge crown at MCA Stadium here on Saturday.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final: Deandra Dottin Shines As Supernovas Lift Third Title.

The brilliant performance by Dottin featured her blistering half-century and two wickets haul. For her outstanding all-around performance in the match and throughout the tournament, she was adjudged as Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. Dottin said that her tournament experience was good and she learned from her teammates.

"Feels brilliant to be a part of this tournament. Experience is very good. You come here and learn from other players and you bond with your teammates and learn from different personalities," Deandra Dottin said in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | UCL 2021-22 Final: A Look At Key Stats Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Clash in Champions League.

Every time Supernovas were under pressure, Dottin delivered and this time too as she scored 62 off 44 balls to guide her team to a great total after early setbacks. With the ball, she took two wickets for 28 runs in her four overs to play a major role in restricting Velocity to 161 for eight. Dottin said her team always back her and made her feel 'comfortable'.

"I'm a bit shy but it was very good for me. The team backed me, and made me feel comfortable and at home," she added.

This was the third Women's T20 Challenge title for Supernovas while Velocity will have to wait further for their first-ever title. The thrilling encounter was settled in the final over as Velocity picked up momentum towards the later half of the innings after suffering some initial blows.

17 runs were needed in the last over and Sophie Eccleston did concede a six on the very first ball but the experienced pacer held her nerves to see the final through for Supernovas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)