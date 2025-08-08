New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Narredu clan has been bringing laurels to the country in the horse racing realm since the 1980s. Inspired by his father's journey and uplifted by his uncle Malesh Narredu's performance at Ascot sixteen years ago, Suraj Narredu is all set to lead the debut of Team Asia at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Suraj is one of the youngest jockeys to have over 2,400 career wins, including 110 Classics and over 250 Group races. He has been named India's Champion Jockey four times and has topped 27 different race meetings across the country, as per a press release.

_"Seeing Frankie Dettori's 'Magnificent 7' on video - even in grainy footage - had a magical effect on me. I was just a kid, but watching him win all seven races that day at Ascot was the moment I knew I wanted to follow this path," said the 40-year-old.

Launched in 2000, the Shergar Cup brings together top jockeys in a unique team-based format. With four teams - Asia, Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and the Rest of the World - and a loyal title sponsor since day one, the event features six exciting races. Riders score points individually, but it's the team with the highest tally that walks away with a share of the £500,000 (Rs 5.3 crore) purse.

Joining Suraj on Team Asia are Japanese jockeys Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, the latter having claimed the World All-Star Jockeys crown in 2023.

"Riding at Ascot is like a cricketer walking out at Lord's or a tennis player stepping onto Centre Court. This is my Lord's, my Wimbledon," says Suraj. "This journey goes beyond personal glory. I want the world to know that Indian jockeys can shine globally," he said.

Meanwhile, representing Great Britain & Ireland is a formidable trio led by Hollie Doyle, joined by Robbie Dolan and Joanna Mason. Team Europe is captained by Per-Anders Graberg, with Delphine Santiago and Darrio Di Tocco adding depth to the lineup. The Rest of the World team will be led by Karis Teetan, joined by Hugh Bowman and Katie Davis -- who recently gained global attention through Netflix's Race for the Crown.

"I met Karis in Hong Kong last year -- he is not just an incredible jockey but also a good friend," Suraj reflects. "The fact that we're both captaining teams this year makes it even more special," he added.

At its heart, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is a celebration of global talent, culture, and competition. "We are proud to support the continued growth of this one-of-a-kind event," said Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi. "It reflects everything we value -- excellence, diversity, and the unifying power of sport," he added. (ANI)

