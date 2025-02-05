Dehradun, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana's Suruchi won the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol shooting competition with a remarkable score of 245.7 at the National Games here on Wednesday.

Palak, also from Haryana, secured the silver medal with 243.6, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar from Punjab took home the bronze with a score of 218.8 as the Trishool Shooting Range saw some intense competition on the day.

The men's 50m rifle 3 positions event saw 33 participants from various states competing for a spot in the final round of eight shooters.

After a highly competitive qualification stage, Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (598), Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Chain Singh (594), Niraj Kumar (591) and Nishan Bhudha (589), Maharashtra's Swapnil Suresh Kusale (588), Uttar Pradesh's Akhil Sheoran (587), Madhya Pradesh's Goldi Gurjar (587), and SSCB's Ganga Singh (587) qualified for the final.

The final round for the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event is scheduled for Thursday.

