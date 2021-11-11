London [UK], November 11 (ANI): Michael Yardy on Thursday was appointed Sussex Cricket's new Academy Director and will take up the role next month.

The 40-year-old will take over from Richard Halsall who is departing after three years to pursue new opportunities. Mike returns to The 1st Central County Ground from Kent where he has been the club's Batting Coach for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he performed the same role for the Australian state side, New South Wales and Big Bash League team, Sydney Thunder.

Also Read | PAK 117/1 in 15 Overs| PAK vs AUS Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Scores Fifty.

Mike began his coaching career at Hove, where he was the club's 2nd XI/Batting Coach between 2017 and 2019. He worked as England Young Lions Batting Coach at the same time.

That followed a 15-year playing career at Sussex, during which time Mike was a key figure in the most successful period in the men's team's history and was club captain from 2009 to 2012. He also played 42 times for England in T20 and one-day internationals between 2006 and 2011 and was part of the team that won the 2010 men's ICC World Twenty20.

Also Read | Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Looking ahead to his new role, Mike said: "It's great to be coming back to Sussex, particularly in a role that is so crucial to the future of the club. My various roles in the time since I was last at the club have given me a wide range of perspectives which I believe will serve me well as I return to Hove."

"Top of my list of priorities is making sure our emerging young players are ready for professional cricket and can perform in the first team as quickly as possible after reaching that level. As well as the technical and tactical requirements, making sure they've got the mental approach and resilience they'll need will be a big focus of mine and something we'll be looking at throughout the pathway," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)