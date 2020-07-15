Sussex [UK], July 15 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Sussex and Sussex Cricket Foundation have launched the 'Tea 4 Two' initiative to encourage local cricket clubs to use their recently re-opened facilities as a hub for donations of food.

The launch of the 'Tea 4 Two' initiative looks to combat the issue of increasing food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic across the county of Sussex.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020: ENG Predicted Playing XI; Joe Root, Stuart Broad All Set to Come Back.

The local community and club members will be able to drop off food donations while training and matches are taking place. A volunteer, nominated by the club, will then pick up the donations and deliver the food to the chosen food bank.

"The initiative encourages local cricket clubs to use their recently re-opened facilities as a hub for donations of food, with the Sussex Cricket Foundation today contacting all 182 affiliated clubs, urging them to get involved and partner with a local food bank," the club said in an official statement.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

The initiative is designed to amplify the England Cricket Board's (ECB) national 'Tea-A-Thon', which will see the cricketing community across England and Wales raise awareness of food poverty in the UK during the second #RaiseTheBat Test between England and West Indies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)