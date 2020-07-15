Manchester United will hope to bolster their squad when the summer transfer window gets going as they aim to return to competing in elite European tournaments and also the Premier League. United have been in the market for a striker and a centre-back primarily but a number of players, which includes Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, have been linked with the club. The Red Devils had initially aimed to spend heavily in the 2020-21 summer transfer window but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation at most clubs and although there will be very calculated money to spent on new signings, the club are expected to bring in at least two new players. Marcus Rashford Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Make Manchester United Striker Top Priority.

Reports state that club CEO Ed Woodward has already taken out a loan of 140 million pounds to bolster United's transfer budget and assist manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he attempts into taking United back to their glory days.

Man United’s first and foremost challenge, however, is to return back into the Champions League and also close down the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool in the domestic premiership. As the summer transfer window approaches, take a look at some players the club have been linked with.

Jadon Sancho

The former Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund winger has been longing for a return back into the Premier League and is linked with United since last summer. The club wanted to sign him last June but lack of Champions League football deterred the move. He is currently valued at over $100 million and United are one of only a few clubs that can match the asking price in the current market. But the club must finish in the top-four to attract big-name players like Sancho.

Jack Grealish

More than Sancho, Jack Grealish’s transfer looks to become certain by the day. Grealish, who plays for boyhood club Aston Villa, is a childhood Man United fan. With Villa on the edge of being relegated into the Championship, Grealish will certainly move to a Premier League club in the summer and what better than United. They, however, face stiff competition from Manchester City with Pep Guardiola said to be a fan of the Englishman.

Milan Skriniar

The Inter Milan centre-back has long admirers in Manchester United, who tried to sign him in 2016 when Jose Mourinho was a manager at the club. And although the transfer couldn’t take place, United have always been fond of the player and see him as a perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the central defence.

The club have been linked with many centre-backs in the past with Kalidou Koulibaly being the biggest and brightest name among them. But with the Senegalese expressing his desire to remain at Napoli, Skriniar could be a potential target this summer.

Donny van Beek

United might not strengthen their midfield this summer due to financial constraints. But if they do, Jack Grealish and Donny van Beek will certainly be the top targets. He has been linked to the Red Devils for quite some time now and also has potential suitors in Real Madrid. The Ajax player will be a great addition to the squad. United though have an advantage over Madrid due to the presence of former club goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar as the Sporting Director at Ajax.

Raul Jimenez

Like Sancho, Jimenez could join United if they manage to qualify for Champions League at the end of the current season. The Portuguese striker has been a delight to watch at Wolves and is a target for many top European clubs, one among them being Barcelona. United will have to certainly move fast and move swiftly for his signature. The club needs a new striker for next season as Odion Ighalo will return back to China when his loan deal expires at the end of the current season.

